Biden hails 'new era' of U.S.-ASEAN ties at first summit in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked the launch of a "new era" in the relationship between the United States and the 10-nation bloc.
Biden announced he would nominate Yohannes Abraham to be U.S. ambassador to ASEAN and said the United States would continue to elevate its "critical" partnership with the region.
