Biden hails 'new era' of U.S.-ASEAN ties at first summit in Washington

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 02:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked the launch of a "new era" in the relationship between the United States and the 10-nation bloc.

Biden announced he would nominate Yohannes Abraham to be U.S. ambassador to ASEAN and said the United States would continue to elevate its "critical" partnership with the region.

