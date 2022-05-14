Delhi: Mundka blaze now under control, says fire official

A massive fire that broke out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday evening is now under control, informed Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department. "The fire has been brought under control. No new body has been recovered (after 27 bodies)," Bhardwaj told reporters.

As many as 27 bodies have been recovered from the building that caught fire yesterday evening so far and eight injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot for rescue operations. A total of 50 people were rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said. The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody.

"Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

