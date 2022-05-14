Delhi fire tragedy: Owners of company operating on Mundka building's 1st floor detained

The Delhi Police on Friday detained the owners of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company that was operating on the 1st floor of the building that caught fire near Mundka metro station, informed DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District. The fire broke out on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of the company.

According to the police, the company owners are identified as Harish Goel and Varun Goel. So far, a total of 27 people have died in the massive fire incident.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway. "As many as 27 bodies recovered in the fire at the three-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told reporters.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

