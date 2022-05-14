Left Menu

Nine held for cattle smuggling in Assam

Assam Police on Friday arrested nine people for allegedly smuggling cattle from Dhemaji to Nagaon and from Nagaon to Shillong.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 14-05-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 06:42 IST
Assam Police rescued 102 cattle heads in Assam's Nagaon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Friday arrested nine people for allegedly smuggling cattle from Dhemaji to Nagaon and from Nagaon to Shillong. Police also rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon.

"Assam Police apprehended nine people, rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon. The cattle were reportedly being smuggled from Dhemaji to Nagaon or Jorabat and from Nagaon to Shillong," said Nagaon SP. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

