Maha: Fire at plastic scrap godown at Shil Phata in Thane, nobody injured

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:03 IST
A fire broke out at a plastic scrap godown at Shil Phata in Thane district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

''A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation is still on,'' he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

