Left Menu

Army jawan dies by suicide in J-K's Ramban

The body was sent to Kumars unit after the completion of medico-legal formalities, the official said.The mortal remains of the deceased are being handed over to his family for the last rites, he said.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:27 IST
Army jawan dies by suicide in J-K's Ramban
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army jawan died by suicide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar (25), a resident of Haryana. He was on guard duty at Neel top post in Banihal on Friday evening when he shot himself with his service rifle, a police official said.

He said the reason behind Kumar taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings. The body was sent to Kumar's unit after the completion of medico-legal formalities, the official said.

The mortal remains of the deceased are being handed over to his family for the last rites, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022