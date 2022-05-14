Maha: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane, nobody injured

Seventeen plastic scrap godowns located in a warehouse complex at Shil Phata in Thane city of Maharashtra were gutted in a major fire early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

''The fire completely destroyed 17 godowns in the complex. A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am,'' he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said.

