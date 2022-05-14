Left Menu

Maha: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane, nobody injured

A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:49 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Seventeen plastic scrap godowns located in a warehouse complex at Shil Phata in Thane city of Maharashtra were gutted in a major fire early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

''The fire completely destroyed 17 godowns in the complex. A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am,'' he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

