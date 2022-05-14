Moscow-administered Kherson to ask to be included in Russia, UK says

The Russian-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said it will ask Russia to include it in the Russian federation, British defence ministry said on Saturday.

If Russia carries out an accession referendum in Kherson, it will almost certainly manipulate the results to show a clear majority in favour of leaving Ukraine, Britain said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)