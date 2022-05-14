Left Menu

3 police personnel shot dead by poachers in MP's Guna, Home Minister assures action

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, said a police official.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 11:36 IST

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, said a police official. "Three police personnel, including SI of Aron police station, head constable and one constable, were shot dead by poachers in the forest under the limits of Aron police station in Guna. The police team was attacked by the poachers," said Superintendent of Police, Guna, Rajeev Mishra.

Following the shootout, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra assured of immediate arrest of the culprits. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said that the police had surrounded the criminals based on a tip-off received, following which there was a gunfight.

"Incident is unfortunate. Police received the information about some criminals and they surrounded them. Upon finding themselves surrounded, criminals started firing. Three policemen including an SI lost their lives in the line of duty. We will nab the culprits soon and strict action will be taken," Mishra said. The Minister added that five heads and two carcasses of deer along with a carcass of a peacock were recovered.

"It seems like they were poachers," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

