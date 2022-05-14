Left Menu

J-K: BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone near IB, force it to go back

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia area, during the early hours of Saturday, forcing it to go back.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 13:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia area, during the early hours of Saturday, forcing it to go back. "BSF troops spotted a drone at around 4.45 AM near International Border in Arnia Sector of RS Pura, 7 to 8 rounds of bullets were fired and the drone went back to Pakistan side," BSF reported.

"Border Security Force (BSF) this morning fired on Pakistani drone in Arnia area in Jammu, resultantly the flying object returned," said State Police Services Officer (SPS) Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) BSF Jammu. A combined search operation with BSF and J-K Police is being carried out in the Arnia area.

Earlier on May 7 as well, a Pakistani drone was spotted in the same area in J-K. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

