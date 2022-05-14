Left Menu

CAF constable injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 13:49 IST
CAF constable injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, exploded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am near Pandemurga village under Nelasnar police station limits, where a road opening party (ROP) of the CAF's 8th battalion was out for patrolling, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

When the patrolling team, that had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, was cordoning off the route ahead of Pandemurga, constable Ramnath Maurya stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The jawan, who sustained serious injuries on his legs, was shifted to a primary health centre Nelasnar, from where he was referred to Dantewada district hospital, he said.

After preliminary treatment there, the jawan is being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, he added.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022