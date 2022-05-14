UP Police, SSB intensify vigil along India-Nepal border ahead of PM Modi's visit to Lumbini

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have intensified vigil along the India-Nepal border to stop infiltration occurring mainly at night, officials said.

Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16 on Buddha Purnima at the invitation of Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

To prevent any movement of terrorists in the area, security agencies have been asked to ascertain the identities of people before allowing them to cross the border, Deputy Inspector General of SSB's Gorakhpur sector Manjit Singh Padda said.

''CCTV cameras have been put on the SSB post, besides, on the main routes to Nepal. The dog squad, trained in detecting narcotics and arms, and women wing have also been deployed,'' Padda said.

''Metal detectors and baggage scanners have been installed at Sonauli and Thutibari main checkposts and other outposts on the Indo-Nepal border,'' Padda added.

SSB has intensified vigil along the border to stop infiltration occurring mainly at night and the personnel have been asked to remain alert while patrolling, he said.

Intelligence units have also been asked to keep an eye on religious places along the border.

The SSB and police in the districts of Maharajganj, Siddhartha Nagar, and Balrampur, sharing a border with Nepal, have been put on alert, Padda said.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal, touching seven districts -- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharth Nagar and Maharajganj.

