Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula. It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 15:01 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

