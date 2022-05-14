Left Menu

44th Chess Olympiad: AICF, Tamil Nadu government sign MoU

Naresh Sharma, treasurer of AICF, and members of the Indian team were also present during the meeting.Preparations are going on as per planned and the mood is upbeat at the AICF team which is working round the clock at Mahabalipuram where an office has been set up, Chauhan said.This is the first time that India is hosting the worlds biggest chess event.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for the forthcoming 44th Chess Olympiad, slated to be held here from July 28 to August 10.

The MoU was signed in the presence of AICF President Sanjay Kapoor, Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

''This is a big step going forward, in the smooth and successful conduct of the Olympiad,'' said Kapoor. Naresh Sharma, treasurer of AICF, and members of the Indian team were also present during the meeting.

''Preparations are going on as per planned and the mood is upbeat at the AICF team which is working round the clock at Mahabalipuram where an office has been set up,'' Chauhan said.

This is the first time that India is hosting the world's biggest chess event. More than 200 teams have already registered for the Chess Olympiad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

