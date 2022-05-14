Left Menu

MP CM announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia, govt job to kin of 3 policemen killed by poachers

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the family of three police personnel, who were shot dead by poachers in Guna this morning.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:51 IST
MP CM announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia, govt job to kin of 3 policemen killed by poachers
Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the family of three police personnel, who were shot dead by poachers in Guna this morning. "They will be given status of martyrs and Rs 1 crore each will be given to their families. One member of each of their families will be given government job. The government will ensure that the last rites of those who were killed will be held with full honour," said Chouhan.

Taking an immediate action on the incident, the MP government has also decided to remove the Inspector-General of Gwalior for reaching late at the spot, CM said. Chouhan added that the sacrifices of the deceased police personnel Rajkumar Jatav, Niraj Bhargav and Santram will not go waste. He said that the police have identified the criminals and strict actions will be taken against the accused.

"Our police personnel sacrificed themselves while facing poachers. One body was recovered in a nearby village, he died of bullets. I respect their sacrifice. Criminals have almost been identified. They will not be spared at any cost; action against them will be exemplary. Police force has been sent. Further investigation is going on," he said. Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector of Aron police station, head constable and one constable were attacked and shot dead by poachers in the forest under the limits of Aron police station in Guna, said Guna Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra

Following the shootout, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra assured of immediate arrest of the culprits. He said that the police had surrounded the criminals based on a tip-off received, following which there was a gunfight. Three policemen including an SI lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It is unfortunate. Police received the information about some criminals and they surrounded them. Upon finding themselves surrounded, criminals started firing. Three policemen including an SI lost their lives in the line of duty. We will nab the culprits soon and strict action will be taken," Mishra said. The Minister added that five heads and two carcasses of deer along with a carcass of a peacock were recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

