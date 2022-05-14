MHA Under Secretary rank officer detained in FCRA bribery case

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained an Under Secretary rank officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in a bribery case. He was questioned on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained an Under Secretary rank officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in a bribery case. He was questioned on Friday. According to sources, the under secretary was posted in the FCRA Division of MHA. He was detained on Friday evening by the team of CBI for questioning in FCRA bribery case.

"His name surfaced during questioning of arrested six staff members of MHA posted in FCRA Division in a bribery case. His role is under the scanner," sources informed. On May 11, CBI arrested 14 accused including six public servants and has recovered cash of Rs 3.21 crore (approx), several incriminating documents, mobile phones etc were recovered during searches at the premises of the accused at around 40 locations all over the country.

The accused were arrested for "illegal clearance" of FCRA licences in lieu of bribes. (ANI)

