Amit Shah arrives at Telangana airport, to inaugurate National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Saturday at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers and people of the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Saturday at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad (Photo/Twitter/BJP). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Saturday at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers and people of the state. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with other leaders welcomed Amit Shah at the airport.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP President Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'. Further, in a tweet today, Shah wrote, "Looking forward to being in Telangana today to inaugurate the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) in CFSL campus, Hyderabad. Will also address a public meeting in Tukkuguda."

BJP's Telangana unit announced on Monday that Shah will address the public meeting at Tukkuguda in the Rangareddy district near Hyderabad. State BJP leaders expect that the meeting will boost the morale of the party and gear up the cadre for the next year's Assembly elections. The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

