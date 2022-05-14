Putin tells Finland that abandoning its neutrality would be a mistake - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday it would be a mistake for Helsinki to abandon its neutral status and join NATO, the Kremlin said.
Putin said there were no security threats to Finland, and the potential change in its foreign policy stance could be negative for bilateral relations.
