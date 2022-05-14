Ganja worth over Rs 2cr seized in Assam, one held

In a major haul, the police seized 800 kg of ganja worth over Rs two crore from a truck in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Guwahati city police conducted a raid in Jorabat area, bordering Meghalaya, and seized the contraband, he said. The truck was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Manipur, when the vehicle was intercepted, the official said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, "In one of the biggest hauls, @GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapi; Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network and seized 800 kgs of ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in the South. Kudos.'' An investigation is underway, the officer added.

