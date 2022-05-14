Left Menu

Ganja worth over Rs 2cr seized in Assam, one held

In a major haul, the police seized 800 kg of ganja worth over Rs two crore from a truck in Assams Kamrup Metropolitan district and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:52 IST
Ganja worth over Rs 2cr seized in Assam, one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major haul, the police seized 800 kg of ganja worth over Rs two crore from a truck in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Guwahati city police conducted a raid in Jorabat area, bordering Meghalaya, and seized the contraband, he said. The truck was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Manipur, when the vehicle was intercepted, the official said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, "In one of the biggest hauls, @GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapi; Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network and seized 800 kgs of ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in the South. Kudos.'' An investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022