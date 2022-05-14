Left Menu

Child marriage: Two held in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:20 IST
Two people have been arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for marrying off their minor children, police said on Saturday. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said the marriage of Sadapur village resident Kishan Lal's minor son with Jassu ji Ka Kheda resident Prabhu Lal Balai's daughter had taken place in the Jahazpur area on May 11.

The SP said a special police team arrested Kishan Lal (33) and Prabhu Lal Balai (40) with the technical assistance of the cyber cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

