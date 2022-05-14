Woman, her 9-month-old son die due to burn injuries in Rajasthan; 2 detained

A woman and her nine-month-old son died due to burn injuries after they came in contact with some “inflammable substance” in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been detained for interrogation after her parents filed a complaint against them alleging dowry harassment and murder, the police said.

The woman got married a couple of years ago and was living in Saithra village under Chiksana police station limits.

On Friday, she and her child sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. They died during treatment. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, Deputy Superintendent of Police Brijesh Upadhyay said, without divulging further details.

The bodies were handed over to the woman’s family members after postmortem on Saturday. Forensic experts have been asked to collect evidences, he added.

