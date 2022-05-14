Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

Islamic state on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed five Egyptian soldiers and injured four others in the country's Sinai peninsula on Wednesday, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Egypt has expanded security control over populated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by militants linked to Islamic State have continued.

