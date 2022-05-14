No need to hand over probe in Nanded builder's murder to CBI, says Walse Patil

Maharashtra police is competently probing the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani and there was no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday.

Biyani was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men when he was about to enter his Sharda Nagar home in Nanded, some 280 kilometres from here, on April 5.

Patil, who chaired a review meeting of police officials in Nanded, said, ''There is no need to hand over the investigation of Sanjay Biyani case to the CBI. I have spoken to the Biyani family and have assured them the culprits will be caught.'' He also said there was a plan to have a police commissionerate in Nanded, with 12-14 of the 36 police stations in the district being brought under a commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)