Plug all illegal water outlets in Punjab's canals, Water Resources minister tells officials

Punjab Water Resources Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Saturday asked his department's officials to plug all illegal water outlets in various canals of the state immediately, asserting that it is a must to ensure an even distribution of irrigation water to all farmers.

Jimpa gave the instruction after inspecting various canals in Jalalabad and Fazilka districts on Friday night and finding their water being illegally syphoned out at various points.

No illegal water outlets would be tolerated at any cost in canals, he said, adding strict action will be taken as per the law against all those indulging in water theft by installing illegal pipes or by any other means.

During the surprise visit, MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir and Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and district police chief Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, too were present, an official release said on Saturday.

The minister went inside the canals to inspect illegal water outlets and said the governing system in the state has changed. ''Now there is a government of the common people of Punjab, so immediate action should be taken against those influential people, who are stealing water and all such illegal outlets should be plugged at the earliest so that farmers of the tail-end could get adequate share of canal water,'' he added.

Jimpa also discussed farmers' problems related to the canal water at village Khund Wala Sainia, near village Bahmaniwala, and Ladhuka and stopped at various other locations to inspect the canals.

The minister also assured farmers on this occasion that by closing all illegal outlets and timely cleaning of the canals, the farmers would get an adequate share of water. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

