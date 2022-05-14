Left Menu

French ambassador meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

French ambassador meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain called on Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here on Saturday, according to an official release.

Purohit said Chandigarh's French connection can never be forgotten because from the conceptualisation of the city to its planning and execution, French contribution has been immense.

He said French architect Le Corbusier designed the 'City Beautiful' and French consultants are now rendering expertise in transforming it into a smart city.

He said Chandigarh will look forward to French expertise for the preservation of architectural heritage of the city.

He also appreciated French support in the city's water supply project.

The French envoy assured the city of all support and said French experts will look into the restoration and conservation works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings.

He suggested partnership between higher educational institutions of the two countries for greater educational opportunities for students of India in France.

''As of now nearly 10,000 students from India are studying in France and we hope that the number will double by next year,'' he said.

Lenain said the two countries have shared good working relations and added that finding new solutions in areas of mutual interest would further help in strengthening the relations.

