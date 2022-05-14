Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11 govt departments

In a bid to fulfil the BJP-led Assam government's poll promise to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11 state government departments. During a programme held at Khanapara field, Guwahati, the Chief Minister handed over the appointment letters to 22,958 youths of the state who will be recruited in the Home, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Environment and Forest, Labour Welfare, Public Works (Roads), Mines and Minerals departments of the state government. Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote that "A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youths of Assam."

"By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedence in transparent appointments to government jobs," he tweeted. The chief minister said the state government has turned a new leaf in government departments by giving jobs to youths. "I am confident that the new recruits will infuse new dynamism into the entire administrative machinery to help transform Assam," Sarma said.

The chief minister called it a significant day and urged all the new appointees to work for the prosperity of the state. "It is a significant day for us as we handed over appointment letters to 22,958 appointees and took another step towards fulfilling our promise of providing employment to our youth. I urge all the newly appointed friends to work dedicatedly for the prosperity of the state," Sarma stressed.

The Chief Minister further announced that the state government will soon recruit another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth, while a written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in the last week of July. "We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top-performing state and we shall count on your support to serve people with sincerity and dedication. We shall soon recruit another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth, while a written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in the last week of July," Sarma said in a tweet. (ANI)

