Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Telangana cadre IAS officer accused of rape

A Delhi court recently granted anticipatory bail to a Telangana cadre IAS officer who was booked for allegedly raping a woman. Court noted that the accused was not arrested during the course of the investigation and now a charge sheet has been filed.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana granted bail to Kalicharan Khartade on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50000 and two sureties bond in the like amount. The Court noted that there was a huge delay in lodging of FIR. The matter should have been promptly reported to the authorities.

The court also noted that even subsequent to the FIR, the complainant continued to meet the accused in different hotels in Delhi. The charge sheet has been filed and the accused was not arrested during the investigation, the court noted.

Advocates Priyanka Arora and Sandeep Lamba argued that the complainant is an educated lady and the present case was lodged by the complainant only to satiate her unlawful demand for marriage. It is a false case and the accused is falsely implicated. The complainant out of her free will consented to have a relationship with the accused.

The present case pertains to an FIR registered at Tilak Marg police station, New Delhi in 2020. Delhi police have filed a charge sheet after investigation. (ANI)

