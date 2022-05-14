Mundka fire: Delhi CM orders inquiry, announces compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident that has claimed at least 27 lives and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Kejriwal, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the site to oversee rescue operations and said the accused will be brought to justice.

He also met with the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries.

''I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired at this complex in Mundka. We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the bodies will be identified through FSL DNA testing.

''Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one''s life, as a measure of support, the Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia,'' he said.

While announcing that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he asserted that the government will pursue the strictest possible punishment for the culprits.

''The two main accused have been arrested. This is a horrific incident and the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Once the enquiry report comes, be it an individual, officer or agency, no culprit will be spared,'' he said.

A fire ripped through the four-storey building on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.

According to police, 29 people are still reported to be missing while the fire department officials said that they have found charred remains on Saturday and there was a likelihood of the death toll going up.

