Islamic State claims attack that killed 5 troops in Egypt

An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least five troops in the restive part of Sinai Peninsula.The extremist group announced its claim of Wednesdays attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 20:23 IST
Islamic State claims attack that killed 5 troops in Egypt
The Islamic State group also claimed that attack, which took place in the town of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal. Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle
An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least five troops in the restive part of Sinai Peninsula.

The extremist group announced its claim of Wednesday's attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The authenticity of the statement could not be verified but it was released on Telegram, as similar claims have been in the past.

The attack involved a militant ambush against a border guard checkpoint west of the Mediterranean city of Rafah, which borders the Gaza Strip.

The military said at least five troops, including an officer, were killed in the attack. At least seven militants were also killed, it said.

It was the second militant attack in less than a week.

Last Saturday, at least 11 troops were killed, in one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years.

The Islamic State group also claimed that attack, which took place in the town of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastwards from the Suez Canal.

Egypt is battling an insurgency in Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013. The extremists have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians, but the pace has slowed in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

