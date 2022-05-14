TN CM expresses grief over bus conductor's death, orders Rs 10 lakh as relief to kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a bus conductor after he was assaulted by an allegedly inebriated man, who refused to buy a ticket.

Stating that he was distressed over the sad news of the death of T Perumal Pillai, the Chief Minister ordered the Transport Department to provide the bereaved family as relief of Rs 10 lakh.

An official press release here said Murugan, who was drunk, boarded the government bus at Madurantakam today when the vehicle was proceeding to Villupuram from here. He beat up the conductor Pillai when he insisted that Murugan buy the ticket.

Consequently, the conductor suffered chest pain and was taken to the Melmaruvathur Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him as dead, the release said. Meanwhile, Muruganm was arrested by the police.

