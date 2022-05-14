Man caught raping two young sisters, thrashed, handed over to police: Official

Two young sisters, both below five years of age, were allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in the Badshahpur area near here, police said on Saturday.

Accused Aadil, a daily wager belonging to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and living here as a building whitewasher, however, was caught in the middle of his act by people, who handed him over to the police after a ''sound thrashing'', they said.

Aadil lured the two sisters, playing near their rented house, on the pretext of giving them toffees and took them to his room in the same house and began raping them, police said.

The girls' mother, however, reached his room after hearing her daughters' cries and caught the accused in the middle of his act, police said.

On hearing the commotion, people also gathered there, caught hold of Aadil and handed him over to the police after thrashing him, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vikas Kaushik said.

The police which too had reached the spot after getting the information rushed the profusely bleeding girls to a hospital for the treatment, he said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a magisterial court on Saturday and was remanded in police custody for a day for interrogation, he said.

The FIR in the case was lodged on the complaint of the girls' father, the ACP said, adding the accused has confessed to his crime.

