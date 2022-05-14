Left Menu

Man attempts self-immolation near SP office

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:21 IST
A 28-year old man attempted self immolation in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday afternoon.

Badal Sahu, a resident of Borigaon village under Rambha police station area, poured petrol on his body before setting afire.

Police personnel rescued him and he has been hospitalised in a critical condition, sources said.

SP Brijesh Rai said a minor case was pending against the victim at the police station for the last few months after a villager had lodged a complaint against him for abuse.

Sahu did not meet him before trying to self-immolate, he said.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the move and an investigation is on,'' the officer added.

Sources, however, said his family has been ostracised by the villagers for the past several years.

He had approached the police outpost at Humma several times, sources said.

