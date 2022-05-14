Left Menu

Jammu divisional commissioner reviews facilities for Amarnath pilgrims

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:50 IST
Jammu divisional commissioner reviews facilities for Amarnath pilgrims
  • India

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited an accommodation facility for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims here and took stock of the arrangements being made for the pilgrimage scheduled to begin on June 30 after a gap of two years.

Kumar took a round of the complex in Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed the arrangements, an official spokesman said.

He instructed officials to install proper lights, ensure regular water supply and make other necessary arrangements so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

The divisional commissioner also held a meeting with the officers concerned.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir could not be carried out in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it was cut short in 2019 just before the abrogation of Article 370. The yatra is expected to end on August 11.

