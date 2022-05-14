Two arrested in UP for smuggling liquor

Left Menu

Two bootleggers were arrested on Saturday and illegal liquor worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from them by a joint team of police and Special Task Force STF here.Circle Officer CO Dinesh Chandra Mishra said that during a search, illegal liquor of different brands made in Haryana was recovered from a mini truck.

Two bootleggers were arrested on Saturday and illegal liquor worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from them by a joint team of police and Special Task Force (STF) here.

Circle Officer (CO) Dinesh Chandra Mishra said that during a search, illegal liquor of different brands made in Haryana was recovered from a mini truck. Police arrested two liquor smugglers from the truck. Both have been sent to jail. The CO said that 3,180 bottles of illegal liquor of different brands and 384 cans of beer were recovered. He said that the value of the seized liquor is around Rs 25 lakh.

He said that a search is on for four other absconding people involved in smuggling.

