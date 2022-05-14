Journalists' bodies condemn killing of Al Jazeera reporter in West Bank; seek probe

Journalists' organisations in India on Saturday condemned the killing of a woman reporter of Al Jazeera during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in West Bank and sought an independent probe into it.

''We join the international community of journalists and others in demanding an independent and impartial investigation into the incident. This must not happen again,” the Indian Women Press Corps, Press Club of India and Press Association said in a joint statement here.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter with Al Jazeera was killed on May 11 during an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp. Israel and Palestinians have been trading charges over the killing.

''We firmly believe that journalists have a social responsibility to report, including from conflict zones and when they do so, they cannot be targeted in the manner Shireen Abu Akelh was,'' the joint statement said.

''The incident is a setback to the wider community of journalists including several women who work as field reporters. They have a right to their individual safety while on the job,” it said.

“We are hopeful that the international community that has taken serious note of the horrific incident will ensure that culprits are brought to book,” the joint statement said.

