Man stuck in marshes of Tehri lake rescued

A man stuck in the marshes of the Tehri lake here was rescued on Saturday by a joint team of police, NDRF and the SDRF.

According to information, 48-year-old Yudhvir Chand Ramola got stuck in the sandy marshes of the lake around 1 pm on Saturday.

People from nearby areas who saw the man struggling unsuccessfully to pull himself out of the marshes informed police, which rushed a joint team to the spot to rescue him, a district disaster management officer said.

The team had to struggle for more than two hours before it could drag the man out of the marshes.

The man, a resident of Manigaon, is said to be mentally ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)