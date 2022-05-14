Salt trader shot dead in Nagaur town: Police

Left Menu

A salt trader was shot dead by around six men in broad daylight in Rajasthans Nagaur district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Nawan town of the district when trader Jaipal Poonia was going in his car, Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuchaman Ganesha Ram said.

A salt trader was shot dead by around six men in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Nawan town of the district when trader Jaipal Poonia was going in his car, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kuchaman) Ganesha Ram said. The Jeep-borne killers intercepted Poonia's car, opened indiscriminate fire at him and fled the spot, leaving him bleeding profusely, he said. Poonia was rushed to a city hospital from where he was referred to another hospital in Jaipur but he died on the way, the ASP said. Boundaries have been sealed and CCTV camera footage near the crime spot is being checked to trace the accused, ASP Ganesha Ram said. He said the victim had a local political background and three days ago a case was registered against him at the Nawan police station for making derogatory remarks against somebody.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed concern over the broad daylight murder. ''Such incidents show the fear of police in criminals! Talked to the DGP, Ajmer IGP and Nagaur SP to take strictest legal action by arresting the criminals and the conspirators of the incident,'' Beniwal said in a tweet.

''I call upon the nearby RLP leaders and members including Navan, Kuchaman and Jaipur to sit with the relatives of the deceased in Nawan and support them in the fight for justice,'' he added. The MP alleged that in places like Nawan and Kuchaman, the police officers along with the local MLA and his family are running a parallel government.

This has resulted in an increase of heinous crimes in the area, he added.

