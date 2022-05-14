Drug abuse bigger challenge, it funds terror networks: J-K police chief

Drug abuse is a big challenge as it not only provides oxygen to terrorism by means of funding terror networks but also targets the younger generation, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

Singh, the Director-General of Police, chaired a high-level meeting with the officers of the force at the Police Headquarters and reviewed the working of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, NDPS cases and the crime scenario in the Union Territory.

He stressed on adopting a zero-tolerance policy against the narcotics trade, saying drug abuse has emerged as a major threat and it can only be dealt with by adopting a proactive approach.

''Drug abuse is a bigger challenge as it not only is providing oxygen to the terrorism by means of funding terror networks, but also targeting our younger generation,'' Singh said. He put emphasis on thoroughly investigating those involved in the drug trade on taking tough action against the guilty.

Stressing on establishing anti-narcotic units at the district level, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief directed officials to analyse the workload at district levels and implement the action plans accordingly.

''The increasing trend of drugs have to be arrested as it is affecting the lives of people and family environment,'' he said. Singh directed officials to launch a massive drive against the cultivation of such crops from which drugs are made and initiate stringent action against those involved.

Referring to the conviction rate, the DGP said though it has improved, ''we need to work on it with all seriousness to ensure a higher percentage of conviction in drug-related cases''.

