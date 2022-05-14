Odisha Fire Services DG orders fire safety audit of district hqs hospitals, collectorates

The Director General of Odisha Fire Services on Saturday ordered for fire safety audit/inspection of all district headquarter hospitals, collectorates and high-rise government buildings on a priority basis.

Stating that everyone should learn a lesson from the Delhi fire incident, DG Fire Service, S K Upadhaya has asked all Assistant Fire Officers of districts, Deputy Fire Officers of all circles and Range Fire Officers of the state to strictly enforce the guidelines as given under rules of the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 and subsequent amendment thereof.

The DG ordered fire safety audit/ inspections of all district headquarters hospitals, Collectorates and high-rise government buildings on a priority basis by May 21. The DG Fire Services said hotels, lodgings and guest houses, all educational buildings above 12 metres or build-up area above 1000 sqm, cinema halls, multiplex, all clinical establishment above 12 metres or more than 3 floors, business or office building above 12 metres or built up area more than 500 sqm, places of congregations like auditorium, convention halls above 500 sqm built up area and others should be covered under the fire safety rules.

The DG has issued instructions for ensuring appointment of Fire Safety Supervisors of Buildings. All fire officers, deputy fire officers and assistant fire officers have been instructed to inspect the above mentioned categories of buildings in the state.

The fire station officers have also been asked for taking fire prevention and fire safety measures in temporary structures like pandals and other cultural shows.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the loss of human lives in the tragic fire incident in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: ''Deeply saddened by the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic fire accident in Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.'' About 30 people could be dead from the inferno that tore through a building in Mundka area in Delhi and 29 are missing, officials said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)