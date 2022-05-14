Left Menu

Hyderabad police apprehends 3 accused for stealing vehicles

The city police apprehended three persons for allegedly stealing automobiles and seized the stolen vehicles, Karkhana police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:14 IST
3 held for stealing vehicles in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
The city police apprehended three persons for allegedly stealing automobiles and seized the stolen vehicles, Karkhana police informed on Saturday. G Venkateshwarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North Zone stated that the Karkhana Police conducted vehicle checking at Willington X Roads, and took into custody two persons who were travelling on bikes without proper documents.

During the verification, the accused confessed that they used to steal automobiles (two and four-wheelers vehicles) under the limits of Hyderabad, the DCP said. Further, it was revealed that Abdul Rahim, a scrap businessman used to purchase the stolen vehicles from the accused persons.

"All the three accused have been arrested and the stolen vehicles were also seized," Venkateshwarlu said. (ANI)

