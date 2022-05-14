Hyderabad police apprehends 3 accused for stealing vehicles

The city police apprehended three persons for allegedly stealing automobiles and seized the stolen vehicles, Karkhana police informed on Saturday. G Venkateshwarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North Zone stated that the Karkhana Police conducted vehicle checking at Willington X Roads, and took into custody two persons who were travelling on bikes without proper documents.

During the verification, the accused confessed that they used to steal automobiles (two and four-wheelers vehicles) under the limits of Hyderabad, the DCP said. Further, it was revealed that Abdul Rahim, a scrap businessman used to purchase the stolen vehicles from the accused persons.

"All the three accused have been arrested and the stolen vehicles were also seized," Venkateshwarlu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)