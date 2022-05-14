Left Menu

Teen killed as bomb found in garbage explodes near Kolkata

Five people were arrested in this connection.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR has asked the West Bengal chief secretary to appear before it with a report on the incident at 3 PM on May 20.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently ordered a drive to seize illegal arms and ammunition across the state.Several people have been arrested and bombs seized from their possession in districts such as Malda, Birbhum, and North and South 24 Parganas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:21 IST
Teen killed as bomb found in garbage explodes near Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was killed after a container bomb found in a garbage dump exploded when he tried to open it in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Ajamtala area located behind Rahara police station, around 15 km from Kolkata, a senior officer said.

The grandfather of the teenager, who has been identified as Sheikh Sahil, discovered the bomb in the garbage dump and brought it home without knowing that it contained explosives.

The 17-year-old threw the bomb at a lamppost in his bid to open it, leading to the explosion, he said.

''Sheikh Sahil was first rushed to Barrackpore B N Bose Sub-divisional Hospital, and then to Sagar Dutta Hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' a senior police officer said.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area as the incident triggered panic among the locals. An investigation is underway to find who kept the bomb there, he said.

''We are investigating to find out how the bomb reached the garbage dump. A forensic team has collected samples from the spot,'' he said, adding that a post-mortem examination was conducted.

In April, four children were injured in Malda's Gopalnagar village near the India-Bangladesh border after the crude bombs they were playing with, mistaking those for balls, exploded.

They had found the bombs underneath a tree near a mosque. Five people were arrested in this connection.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the West Bengal chief secretary to appear before it with a report on the incident at 3 PM on May 20.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently ordered a drive to seize illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

Several people have been arrested and bombs seized from their possession in districts such as Malda, Birbhum, and North and South 24 Parganas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022