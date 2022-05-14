Left Menu

UP: 12-year-old boy dies in celebratory firing

Ayan suffered serious injuries when a cousin of the bridegroom opened fire from a country-made firearm while the marriage party was setting out to the brides house, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr O P Singh said. Ayan was rushed to the district hospital but he died on the way, the SSP said.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:36 IST
UP: 12-year-old boy dies in celebratory firing
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy died in a celebratory firing during a marriage procession in Naisarai locality under the Kotwali police station area here on Saturday, police said. Ayan suffered serious injuries when a cousin of the bridegroom opened fire from a country-made firearm while the marriage party was setting out to the bride's house, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr O P Singh said. Ayan was rushed to the district hospital but he died on the way, the SSP said. A case has been registered and the search is on to nab the accused identified as Kamran. Senior officials, including the SSP, reached the spot immediately and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022