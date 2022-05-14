Left Menu

Worker falls into sewer tank, dies

Agitated over the incident, workers created a ruckus and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the family of the dead labourer. Angry over the incident, the other workers did not allow police to take the body and demanded that Rs 50 lakh be paid in compensation to the kin of the dead.

A labourer died after falling into a sewer tank at the under-construction Jawahar thermal project here on Saturday, police said. Agitated over the incident, workers created a ruckus and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the family of the dead labourer. Circle Officer (CO) Malawan Vikrant Dwivedi said Vinesh Yadav, a resident of Rohtas in Bihar, slipped into a 30-foot-deep sewer tank while working at the under-construction project.

Vinesh was missing since the morning and during the search his helmet was seen floating in the water and police were informed, the CO said, adding that the body was brought out of the sewer tank with the help of other workers. Angry over the incident, the other workers did not allow police to take the body and demanded that Rs 50 lakh be paid in compensation to the kin of the dead. Additional police force had to be deployed there to ensure law and order, the CO added.PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

