PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 00:28 IST
Strengthen intelligence, security grid: J-K police chief tells officers
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed police officers to strengthen and augment intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas.

Chairing a meeting with senior police officers, during which he reviewed the progress of the targets set for the current year, the DGP also directed them to intensify anti-terror operations and keep a watch on all suspicious elements that provide any kind of support to terrorist activities.

He stressed on augmenting and modernising checks at naka points on national highways and on inter-district roads to keep a check on anti-national elements and criminals.

Singh assured of all possible support and resources from the police headquarters to augment and strengthen investigations at the district level.

He also pressed for quick disposal of cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to ensure that cases are submitted for judicial determination within the prescribed period.

The DGP directed the officers to update data of anti-peace elements on a daily basis.

To ensure the welfare of the next of kins of martyrs, the DGP directed the officers to update the data base of martyrs.

Measures to enhance transparency and accountability, and decrease in crime pendency are among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Singh also encouraged his officers to carry out skill development and employability-related programmes for the wards and family members of martyrs.

