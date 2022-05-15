Left Menu

Police in North Macedonia to deport 44 migrants to Greece

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:16 IST
Police in North Macedonia to deport 44 migrants to Greece
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Police in North Macedonia said Saturday they have detained a group of 44 Pakistani migrants and will return them to neighbouring Greece from where they are believed to have entered.

Police spokeswoman Suzana Pranik said the migrants were discovered late Friday in a southern region near the Greek border. They were sent to a shelter pending deportation.

Police say the migration route to central and northern Europe through North Macedonia has been all but abandoned in the past few months, as migrants have been using alternative ways, mainly through Albania, to reach wealthier Western countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022