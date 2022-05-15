One month after Ram Navami violence, Khargone collector, SP transferred

Left Menu

More than a month after violence during Ram Navami celebration in Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the districts collector and superintendent of police. As per a government order issued late Saturday night, Khargone Collector Anugraha P has been transferred as officer on special duty at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi.

More than a month after violence during Ram Navami celebration in Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the district's collector and superintendent of police. Stone-pelting had taken place during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone city on April 10, leading to clashes and arson. The district administration also imposed curfew partially for 24 days. As per a government order issued late Saturday night, Khargone Collector Anugraha P has been transferred as officer on special duty at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi. Ratlam's Collector Kumar Purushottam will be the new collector of Khargone. Besides, Khargone's Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary, who was shot in leg by a rioter, was also transferred as Assistant Inspector General at the police headquarters in state capital Bhopal. Satna district Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh will now be the SP of Khargone. The government also transferred Jhabua's SP Ashutosh Gupta to Satna in the same capacity, while Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indore, Arvind Tiwari has been transferred as Jhabua's SP.

Niwari Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi has now been appointed as the collector of Ratlam, while Jabalpur's Additional Commissioner (revenue) Tarun Bhatnagar has been made the district collector of Niwari, as per the order.

