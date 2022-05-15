Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region - governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 10:59 IST
A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday, the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.
"There is no information about dead or injured at this hour," Kozitsky said. "The extent of the destruction is being clarified."
