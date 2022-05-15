Left Menu

Police say 2 poachers involved in Guna shootout killed, search underway to nab others

Denying claims of an encounter of four poachers in the retaliatory action by the Madhya Pradesh police in connection with the Guna gunfight incident, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra on Sunday said that two criminals were shot dead while other two have been arrested.

ANI | Guna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 11:01 IST
Guna, Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Kumar Mishra (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Denying claims of an encounter of four poachers in the retaliatory action by the Madhya Pradesh police in connection with the Guna gunfight incident, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra on Sunday said that two criminals were shot dead while other two have been arrested. Notably, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in a forest in the Guna district in the early hours of Saturday morning. The police party were acting on a tip-off when the gunfight broke out with the criminals.

Speaking to ANI, the SP said that the search for the absconding poachers is on and will be nabbed soon. "Two people have been killed instead of four, while two more were arrested. Search is underway for three others who're absconding. Our parties have nearly reached them. They will be nabbed soon. One among the killed was shot by the police during a retaliatory fire in the forest yesterday evening. He was involved in the gunfire incident," he said.

Following the shootout, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had assured of immediate arrest of the culprits. Notably, the state government, after the incident, decided to remove the Inspector-General of Gwalior for reaching late at the spot.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the family of three police personnel, who were shot dead. "They will be given status of martyrs and Rs 1 crore each will be given to their families. One member of each of their families will be given a government job. The government will ensure that the last rites of those who were killed will be held with full honour," said Chouhan. (ANI)

