Left Menu

Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine

Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said on Sunday. "Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition," the British defence ministry said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:09 IST
Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said on Sunday.

"Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition," the British defense ministry said on Twitter. "Russia has now likely suffered losses of one-third of the ground combat force it committed in February."

It said Russia was unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days. Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's military has forced Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv, before making rapid gains in the northeast and driving them away from the second biggest city of Kharkiv.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive has been underway near the Russian-held town of Izium, though Ukraine's military reported on Sunday that Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the Donbas region, the main theatre of war over the past month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022