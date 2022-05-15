Missiles destroy military infrastructure in western Ukraine near Polish border - governor
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:11 IST
Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.
"The object is completely destroyed," Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Earlier, a regional air command of Ukraine said several missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in the early hours of Sunday morning.
